2 men die in homebuilt aircraft crash in Oregon

·1 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men from Albany, Oregon, were killed when a homebuilt trike aircraft they were in crashed near Millersburg on Friday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 9 p.m. in a field behind Deciduous Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found the pilot, 57-year-old Charles Kizer and his passenger 49-year-old Matthew Irish dead at the scene, KOIN reported.

They were flying in a North Wing Trike, a two-seater, motorized glider-type aircraft. The sheriff’s office said there were witnesses of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been called to help investigate.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday that it was an unregistered, homebuilt trike aircraft and they were responding to the scene to investigate the crash.

A trike is an ultralight aircraft composed of a robust hang-glider and a powered tricycle.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr says he ‘totally understands addiction’ after attacking Hunter Biden in CPAC remarks

    Former president’s son mocks rivals for allegedly ‘selling access’ after father amassed more than 3,700 conflicts of interest in office

  • Maine is actively deregistering imported Mitsubishi Delicas — but why?

    The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is actively deregistering Mitsubishi Delicas that were imported to the United States and previously registered in Maine under the well-known 25-year federal import rule. Ever since seeing that, we’ve been trying to track down more answers from the Maine BMV and Maine Secretary of State’s office. Crankshaft Culture did the digging on the Mitsubishi Delica Owners Club Facebook page, and uncovered that Maine has been sending letters out to folks in the state who currently own Delicas.

  • Branson roller coaster is reopened after accident severely injured 11-year-old boy

    The ride had been closed after the accident, but Missouri state officials say it is safe to operate.

  • Dad sees son struck and killed by car while on fishing trip, Indiana family says

    “Multiple times we’ve been fishing here, and nothing like that ever happened,” the boy’s father told a TV station. “I never thought it would happen.”

  • Dear Ram: 'GT' doesn't belong on a pickup

    When word of the forthcoming Ram G/T models hit our inboxes on Tuesday, my first reaction was one of confusion. The notion of a "Grand Touring" package for anything with a pickup bed struck me as entirely foreign and left me feeling conflicted. Have pickup trucks really come so far that a GT-inspired model makes sense, or am I just married to an antiquated notion that has been co-opted and subsequently bled to death by the endlessly churning automotive marketing machine?

  • Insane Restomod 1966 Chevelle Is A Corner Carving Monster

    This build is insane!

  • An American Airlines flight to the Bahamas had to be canceled after a group of unruly teenagers refused to wear masks

    The flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to the Bahamas wasn't able to take off until the next morning.

  • Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at truck plant

    A tentative agreement between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant has been rejected by the striking workers, United Auto Workers officials announced Friday. It was the third tentative labor accord rejected by union workers this year. A UAW statement said workers at the company's tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin would continue their current walkout after rejecting the July 1 tentative pact.

  • Thousands of Rail Cars Stuck on Vancouver Line After Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of rail cars loaded with grain are idled in the Vancouver corridor after Western Canadian wildfires damaged two main lines, while repairs enable a small but rising number to reach the country’s biggest port.Train movement resumed earlier this week on the Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. line near Lytton, British Columbia, following a June 30 wildfire that burned down the village and damaged the railway’s track. Canadian National Railway Co.’s line sustained more significant

  • The trucking industry is doubling down on booting marijuana smokers, and it's getting a little ridiculous

    Trucking has rooted out more than 40,000 drivers who tested positive for marijuana in a new clearinghouse. Resources ought to go elsewhere.

  • 25 Scary Signs You Need To Sell Your Car Right Now

    Buying a new car will cost you. But the financial stress that comes with putting money down and making monthly payments is nothing compared to the stress of driving a vehicle that you probably...

  • Tesla bull calls this auto giant’s $35 billion electric strategy a ‘renaissance’ and says the stock could soar

    This tech analyst has said that General Motors is headed for a “renaissance” of growth in electric-vehicles, initiating coverage of the stock and giving the shares a price target implying that they could rise 50%.

  • Dodge Is Building the World’s First All-Electric Muscle Car—and It’s Coming in 2024

    Expect the battery-powered beast to be based on the Challenger or Charger.

  • Pollution-eating car shown off at Goodwood Festival

    The car looks radically different but critics are not convinced it can really help the environment.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Luggage Test | Not-so-compact trunk

    The 2022 Honda Civic sedan's trunk measures 14.8 cubic-feet, which is 0.3 cu-ft smaller than the old Civic's, but still really huge for a car labeled "compact." In fact, its trunk is basically the same size as that of the Mazda6 and within spitting distance of most other midsize sedans. It blows away various compact luxury models, including the Cadillac CT4 and BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe.

  • Junkyard Gem: 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

    The Cooper Clubman, which debuted here for the 2008 model year, has been a rare sight during my junkyard travels, and so I documented this one in Denver a few weeks ago. The Clubman wasn't quite as nimble and easy to park as the regular Cooper, but its increased cargo capacity and split rear doors made it a lot more useful for trips to the big-box store. The added usefulness and more recent release of the Clubman have made it an uncommon sight in American car graveyards.

  • Electric trucks of the future

    If trucks are heading for an electrified future, we like what we see. Here's the status of 11 models from companies like Ford and Chevy to Tesla and Bollinger.

  • FAA Deals $10,000 Fine to Airline Passenger over Mask Refusal

    The Federal Aviation Authority announced that it dealt an airline passenger a $10,500 fine for refusing to cover his nose with his mask.

  • EU fines BMW, VW $1B for running emissions cartel since the 90s

    As environmental issues really came of age in the 1990s, certain German automakers were meeting in secret groups to make sure their cars would continue to industriously contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. According to the European Union, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler have been illegally colluding to restrict competition in emission cleaning for new diesel passenger cars, essentially slowing the deployment of cleaner emissions tech.

  • In Las Vegas, "driverless" cars arrive via remote control

    A new ride-hailing service in Las Vegas is targeting people who are curious about autonomous vehicles but aren't yet ready to climb into the back seat and let a robot drive. Why it matters: Electric AVs promise to make urban transportation safer, more affordable and more accessible, potentially easing congestion and cutting carbon emissions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut earning the public's trust is a challenge, so a hand