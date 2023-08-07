2 men die in separate, but connected, shootings in Lake Wales Sunday night, police say

Two Lake Wales men died in separate shootings on Sunday that authorities say appear to be connected.

The Lake Wales Police Department said the shootings happened hours apart on Sunday night in the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor complex. Officer responding to a medical call found Rhasaan Marquese, 23, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to AdventHealth Lake Wales, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers that they saw Kendrick J. Akins leaving the apartment immediately after the shooting, and police began searching for Akins as a person of interest.

About 11:45 p.m., officers received a tip that Akins was walking near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sessoms Avenue. As they started looking in that direction, officers heard gunshots and ran toward the shooting. They found Akins lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Review Lake Wales officers justified in fatal shooting of suspect who killed police dog

Police said Marquese and Akins are both from Lake Wales and knew each other. They said they don't yet know the motive for the first shooting, but believe the second shooting was retaliatory. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the second shooting suspect.

Lake Wales police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call 863-678-4223. Or to remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You can also dial **TIPS on your cell phone, visit www.hearlandcrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a tip," or download the free app "P3tips" on your smartphone or tablet.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Police say 2 Lake Wales men die in shootings. One seems retaliatory