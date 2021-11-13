2 men die of suspected drug overdose just days apart at same Michigan home

Two men died of a suspected drug overdose just days apart at the same central Michigan house.

Authorities say that 63-year-old John Smith was found dead on Monday.

Smith, who was renting the house in Mount Pleasant, a city of about 22,000 located 150 miles northwest of Detroit, was accused of running a “notorious drug house” in the area, local newspaper The Morning Sun reported, citing police records.

His body was discovered by his landlord, who had gone to the property after he was contacted by an officer with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

The landlord found Smith sitting on his bed. He didn’t respond to any verbal prompts, so the landlord called the police.

Smith’s body was taken to a local hospital for a full autopsy and a toxicology screen. According to authorities, Smith was a known meth user.

Two other suspected drug overdoses, this time involving heroin, happened at the same location. One of them is believed to have caused the death of 41-year-old Justin Wendel Gay.

Gay had been found dead two days earlier, on Saturday morning. Officers were directed to his body by Smith. Gay was found sitting upright in a living room chair.

The Oak Street house was a busy meeting place for the purchasing and selling of illegal drugs during the summer, the newspaper reported. In September the house was raided during a citywide drug sting.

Smith was arrested during the raid, and charged with two counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and one count of operating a drug house. He returned home after he was released from jail.