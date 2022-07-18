2 men exchanged gunfire during fight in Dallas; one killed, other faces murder charge

A fight between two men near a vacant building Sunday afternoon left one man dead, and the other facing a murder charge in the case, Dallas police said Monday.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the fight.

At some point during the fight, the two men exchanged gunfire, killing one of them while the other also was injured. The man shot to death was identified as 32-year-old Chaddrick Hooker, according to police.

Police responded to the shooting call just after 6 p.m. Sunday at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue in Dallas.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found a Dallas fire-rescue unit giving first aid to Hooker near a vacant building. Police also found 53-year-old Darron Morgan in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Hooker died from his injuries.

An investigation determined Morgan was responsible for the killing of Hooker, according to Dallas police.

An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Morgan, and once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.