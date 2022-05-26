2 men each face attempted murder charge among others, after weekend shooting in Titusville

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Two Titusville men were arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, following a shooting that wounded two people near a Mobile gas station Saturday night, police said.

Jayden Treyon Wright, 18, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and four counts of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling.

Bryce Xavier Leron Rios, 18, of Titusville, faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of shooting a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling.

Both were arrested Wednesday and are being held at Brevard County Jail without bond.

The men made up a group of four shooters who gathered at a Mobile Gas Station at 1500 Harrison Street in Titusville at about 8 p.m. Saturday night, an arrest affidavit said.

As a car carrying three women drove through the intersection of Harrison Street and Barna Avenue, where the gas station is located, the men shot at the car 75 times, police said.

Two of the women were wounded, with the driver suffering wounds to her right bicep, back and chest cavity, the affidavit said. One of the passengers was wounded in her back, bicep, shoulder, ear and calf.

Property in the vicinity of the shooting was damaged during the incident, the affidavit said. Part of the Bank of America's fence on the corner of Barna Avenue and Harrison Street was damaged, and bullet holes were found in the exterior of a residential building next to the bank. More bullet holes and projectiles were found in three other residences and 75 bullet casings were found in the parking lot and grass near the Mobile Gas station.

Prior to the shooting, the men were observed gathering at the intersection of Whispering Hills Road and South Deleon Avenue, an area colloquially known as "The Hill."

While there, Wright held a gun while in a verbal fight with an unknown man, though it was not known if he pointed it at anyone.

When the unknown man left the area, the car with the three women followed his vehicle, the affidavit said. Wright, Rios and the two other suspects got into a Toyota Camry and drove to the Mobile Gas Station.

Court paperwork did not indicate if either of the men had attorneys representing them.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

