2 men face drugs, weapons, equipment theft charges

Dec. 7—SOUTH WINDSOR — Two men were found with drugs and a weapon after being pursued by local police following the theft of heavy equipment from Lowe's on Tuesday, police said.

The men Jorge Febus, 44, of Meriden and Jerry Lopez, 48, of New Britain, were each charged with fourth-degree larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lopez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an officer and five counts of probation violation, while Febus also was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said police responded to the Lowe's at 31 Buckland Hills Drive around 8 p.m. for reports of a man who stole a leaf blower, generator and a plastic shelf with a value totaling approximately $1,500.

After stopping the vehicle, police determined that Febus was the driver and Lopez was the individual who stole the products, Cleverdon said.

While retrieving the stolen items, police found a 10.5-inch knife on the driver's side floor. Febus was also found in possession of a crack pipe and a substance believed to be cocaine, Cleverdon said. He had no driver's license and no insurance on the vehicle, he said.

Lopez was found with five blue wax folds believed to contain heroin and a small clear bag believed to contain cocaine. He also had five violation of probation warrants out for his arrest, Cleverdon said, adding that Lopez resisted arrest during the stop and attempted to use a fake name when police tried to identify him.

Lopez was held in lieu of $50,000 bond, while Febus was held on $5,000 bond. Both were to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court this morning.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.