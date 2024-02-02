2 men face more than 70 charges connected to child rape, trafficking in Worcester County

WORCESTER ― Two men were arraigned in Worcester Superior Court this week on charges of child rape and sex trafficking, including an Oxford man who is facing 64 counts tied to allegations he raped three children.

Michael J. LaMountain, 41, of Oxford, and Jalen Latimer, 25, who is listed in court papers as living in Rhode Island, were arraigned Monday, court records show, after being indicted Jan. 26 by a Worcester County grand jury.

LaMountain faces 21 counts of child rape, eight counts of trafficking a person under age 18 for sexual servitude, 20 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, eight counts of posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act, four counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distributing material of a nude child and one count of witness intimidation.

Latimer faces three counts of child rape, one count of trafficking a person under age 18 for sexual servitude, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and one count of posing/exhibiting a child in a sexual act.

Court records show LaMountain is accused of raping three children in Worcester County between 2021 and 2023. Two of the children were between the ages of 12 and 16, the indictments show, while one child was under the age of 12.

Police allege in court records that LaMountain videotaped some of the sexual assaults, and that he showed a tape of himself abusing others to one of the victims.

Latimer is accused of raping one child under age 12. The indictments allege Latimer and LaMountain raped a child under age 12 with the same initials in the same Worcester County town on the same day: July 7, 2023.

The Telegram & Gazette is withholding some of the details of the case so as to protect the identities of victims. None of the alleged crimes involved child abductions.

Less than a month before July 7, 2023, Latimer was released from custody in Rhode Island after posting a $2,500 surety bond following arraignment on a single charge of possession of child pornography in that state, electronic court records show.

The Valley Breeze newspaper reported Latimer had been a roommate of a Woonsocket city councilor at the time of his June 2023 child pornography arrest, and his docket in Worcester Superior Court lists him as living at that same address.

Reached by phone Thursday, the city councilor, Scott McGee, told the T&G that Latimer has not lived in his home since the June 2023 arrest, and that he had not had contact with Latimer since.

Latimer, whose child pornography case remains open, is not listed as sex offender in Rhode Island. A search for his name in that state’s public electronic court records website does not return any other cases.

LaMountain, who is not a registered sex offender in Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail following his Monday arraignment pending a hearing to determine whether he is too dangerous to release. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Court records show he has been held in jail as dangerous since being arraigned in a district court in Worcester County in September 2023 on related child rape charges. Those charges were dismissed upon his indictment into the higher court, as is customary.

Latimer is being held on $20,000 cash bail. If released, he would be ordered confined to his home with GPS monitoring, ordered to not contact the alleged victims and barred from unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting Latimer in that state, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., citing its policy on open cases, declined to comment.

A court-appointed lawyer for LaMountain declined to comment. A court-appointed lawyer for Latimer did not immediately return an email seeking comment Thursday.

Records show LaMountain pleaded guilty Jan. 18 in Dudley District Court to use of a vehicle without authority and trespassing after an Oxford company that installs gas stations reported he took a truck and materials from its facility.

According to a statement of facts in the case, employees reported that LaMountain, who is related to but estranged from the owners of the business, took a Ford F-150 from the lot overnight on Aug. 20, 2023.

LaMountain was sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction for taking the F-150, and was given credit for time served.

LaMountain has an open case in Dudley District Court on an allegation he and another woman stole a decorative potted plant worth $50 from a convenience store in Charlton in June 2023.

In court records, police wrote that LaMountain had submitted to recorded questioning by police shortly after the alleged theft, but required it be done outside the station because he felt more comfortable outside and "did not want to put his shirt on."

Police wrote that LaMountain told them he “does not work so he can provide transportation for friends that are in mental health crises,” and that that’s what he was doing the day of the theft.

LaMountain, police said, said a woman he refused to identify who was caught on video taking the planter before he drove away “calls herself Mother Nature,” and “takes flowers from here and puts them over there.”

Police said LaMountain promised to come to the station to pay back the money for the planter, but never did so.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 2 men arraigned in Worcester on 70-plus child rape, trafficking counts