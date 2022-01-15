2 men face multiple charges after a Friday night crash killed a 30-year-old woman

Two men face charges after a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Gallatin Pike North Friday night.

An 18-year-old man driving a Honda Civic crashed into a Chevrolet S-10 truck as the truck pulled out of a driveway, according to Metro Nashville police. The Honda Civic was "traveling at a high rate of speed" and the collision split the truck into two pieces.

A 30-year-old female passenger in the truck was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center. Her husband, who was driving the truck, was also taken to Skyline Medical Center.

Police found multiple needles and two doses of Narcan inside and surrounding the truck, as well as white powder, needles and a tourniquet, according to a news release.

Police obtained a search warrant to collect the husband's blood sample. He was charged with driving under intoxication, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and proof of financial responsibility.

Police also obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from the 18-year-old driver of the Honda Civic after the man admitted to consuming alcohol.

He was charged with consumption of alcohol under 21, aggravated assault by reckless conduct with the use of a deadly weapon, vehicular homicide by intoxication, proof of financial responsibility and not possessing a driver's license.

Reach reporter Cassandra Stephenson at ckstephenson@tennessean.com or at (731) 694-7261. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Two men charged after woman killed in crash on Gallatin Pike Friday night