2 men facing 50 charges for breaking into cars across Gwinnett County

Two men are facing 50 charges in connection to a string of car break-ins and burglaries across Gwinnett County.

Bryon Hunt, 27, was arrested and is facing 24 charges, including 13 counts of entering autos and 11 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

They say they are still searching for Roy Higgins, 27, on 26 charges. Once arrested, he’ll be charged with 10 counts of entering autos, 10 counts of financial transaction card fraud, obstruction, improper lane change, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the men are responsible for several thefts.

Police say on April 17, a man living in unincorporated Lawrenceville reported that his car had been broken into and his gun was stolen.

Detectives say they found several other entering auto cases in the hour after that.

On May 17, another victim reported having their credit cards stolen. They were later used at a Lawrenceville Walmart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just a few days later, several more car break-ins were reported in unincorporated Duluth. Detectives learned the same suspects may have been responsible.

On May 24, police spotted the suspects’ car and pulled it over. The driver ran from the car, but officers found the stolen gun inside.

The suspects were identified as Hunt and Higgins. Hunt was arrested on June 30.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: