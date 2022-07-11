2 men facing attempted burglary charges

Jul. 11—Two area men are facing charges of attempted burglary and possessing burglar's tools while trying to gain entrance into a Decatur business on Sunday morning, according to police.

John Timothy Topps, 43, of Falkville, and Preston Scott Tatum, 23, of Madison, were observed by multiple police officers attempting to break into Akateko Wireless at 116 14th St. S.W. about 2 a.m. Sunday, police said, after receiving a report of a burglary in progress. The police reports said the men ran in an attempt to flee police but were taken into custody without incident.

They each were charged with second-degree attempted burglary and possessing burglar's tools. They were transported to Morgan County Jail and held on $5,300 bail.

