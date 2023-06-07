2 men facing murder, felonious assault charges connected to shooting that killed 1, injured 4

Two Dayton men are facing murder charges in connection to a recent Dayton shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

Riyadh Pate, 19, and Lawrence Davis, 22, are both accused of murder, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon. Both men are facing two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, and one weapons charge. Pate is facing four counts of felonious assault, while Davis is facing five counts of the same charge.

The charges are connected to a shooting that happened Sunday in the 300 block of Superior Avenue. Kevin Jones, 38, of Dayton, died in the shooting.

>> PHOTOS: 1 killed, 4 others shot at Dayton apartment Sunday

Both men arrived at an apartment on Superior Avenue on June 4 with Jones and an unknown male in a white Tahoe, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Jones and Pate first went into an apartment that had two people, a male and a female, inside at the time. Two minutes later, Davis and the unidentified male also entered the apartment building.

One of the apartment’s occupants told police that “a male wearing a mask” ran into the apartment and started shooting at him and the female victim. The female picked up a gun sitting next to her and fired back at the male. The affidavit states that at that time, Jones and Pate pulled out guns and started shooting back.

“While Jones, Pate, and the other male wearing the mask are fleeing the apartment, all three are shot,” according to court documents.

Jones was shot and pronounced dead in the hallway outside of the apartment. The male and female in the apartment were both shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said Monday that all people injured in the shooting were in stable condition.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man killed in Sunday shooting identified; 4 others injured

There was a large amount of drugs, primarily marijuana, recovered from inside the apartment, according to Johns.

Video obtained by police showed Davis, Pate, and the unknown male get back into the Tahoe and drive away from the scene. After a 911 caller described the Tahoe to dispatchers, a Dayton officer spotted it and tried to stop it.

Police chased the Tahoe for about two minutes until it pulled over outside of Miami Valley Hospital. At that time, Davis got out of the vehicle.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday afternoon. Pate has not been arrested at this time, according to online jail records.

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)