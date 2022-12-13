2 men fatally shot at downtown St. Paul light-rail station were 18, 21; investigation continues

An investigation continued Tuesday into who fatally shot two young men at a downtown St. Paul light rail station the night before.

David Burton Johnson, 18, and Ellijah Marquise Payne, 21, both of St. Paul, were shot in a skyway connector tower at the Green Line’s Central Station at Fifth and Cedar streets.

No one was under arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Transit and St. Paul police officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired inside the stairway-elevator tower, which connects the street level and skyway. They found Johnson and Payne shot in the tower, which is owned and maintained by Metro Transit.

Paramedics took the two to Regions Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“This is disgusting,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wrote on Twitter about the double homicide. “Our city, our community and certainly our police officers are united in our rejection of this violence, and our resolve to keep guns out of the wrong hands. Clearly we have more to do; stay tuned.”

Metro Transit police are investigating with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“Metro Transit police routinely patrol these facilities and the surrounding boarding areas and will continue to do so,” the agency said in a Tuesday statement. “The building is equipped with multiple security cameras, which will aid in the ongoing investigation. Based on a preliminary investigation, police do not believe this was a random act.”

Anyone with information can call the Metro Transit Police TipLine at 612-349-7222.

In May, a 37-year-old man was fatally shot on the Central Station’s train platform.

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was later arrested and charged with murder in the May 20 slaying, which happened after 4 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the suspect and victim had been in some sort of dispute before the shooting.

