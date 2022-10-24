2 men fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d; they were 40 and 56
Police have identified two men fatally stabbed in a St. Paul residence last week.
Jason T. Murphy, 40, and Jon R. Wentz, 56, were found in Payne-Phalen on Thursday afternoon.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder. He had just moved into a sober-living house in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue
Murphy was a handyman who was doing work in the home and Wentz was a resident, according to the criminal complaint against Sandoval. Police said they were both St. Paul residents.
Sandoval, who last year was civilly committed for being mentally ill and chemically dependent, told police that he sat down on the couch in the home and the “TV kept saying ‘take your opportunity,’ so I took my opportunity.” When an investigator asked Sandoval what he meant, he said, “The TV said they’re going to kill me.”
Sandoval made his first court appearance in the case on Monday and a judge ordered an evaluation about his competency to proceed with the court case.
