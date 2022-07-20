2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice.

One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.

“As these two cases illustrate, the amount and purity of the methamphetamine we are seeing in Eastern Kentucky is remarkable,” Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States attorney for the eastern half of Kentucky, said in a statement. “Illegal methamphetamine trafficking has an immense impact on our communities, and often brings guns, violence, and other crime.

“We remain committed to prosecuting those who engage in this grave conduct, and we hope that sentences like these will serve as a warning to those who continue to engage in it.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves sentenced both men Monday for their roles in the two distribution conspiracies.

William R. Hargis, 24, of Danville, was sentenced to a total of 35 years in federal prison. Hargis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 52.5 pounds of crystal meth, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Hargis was implicated in the distribution operation in May 2021 when law enforcement officers were conducting a narcotics investigation, according to court records.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and found Hargis in possession of meth, cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, plastic bags, and $5,000 cash, according to the Department of Justice. Upon further investigation, it was determined Hargis was a drug supplier and was storing, packaging and cutting narcotics in a Lexington office building.

Story continues

In that office, law enforcement found more than 50 pounds of meth, four firearms, cocaine and additional drug trafficking items.

Hargis also admitted to traveling from Kentucky to casinos in southern Indiana to place bets using money that was made from drug trafficking, according to court records. He tried to conceal the source of the money he was using to make the bets.

In a second case, Deangelo Devon Grant, 36, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.

Grant received a package in August 2021 that had been shipped from California to Lexington and contained about 48 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records. Grant admitted flying from California to receive the package in Lexington. He was stopped by law enforcement while in his vehicle, and investigators found the meth.

Both Hargis and Grant pleaded guilty in April 2022.

Under federal law, Hargis and Grant must each serve 85% of their prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, Hargis will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years and Grant will be under supervision for 10 years.

“Anyone who poisons our communities through the sale of illicit drugs must be stopped and brought to justice,” said J. Todd Scott, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “I’m very proud of the work done by the men and women of DEA and our law enforcement counterparts in both of these cases.”

The investigations were conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger West.