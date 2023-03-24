2 men reported missing from Fort Mill found dead

Two men who were reported missing have been found dead, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, deputies announced that they were searching for Jeffery Hawbecker and William Stegall.

Hawbecker and Stegall hadn’t been seen since March 19, according to deputies.

Deputies said Hawbecker was going to Stegall’s house, but his Jeep was found on the side of the road near Stegall’s home. The Jeep also had the keys in it, along with Hawbecker’s cell phone.

Friday, the York County Sheriff’s Office announced that Hawbecker and Stegall had been found deceased.

While the deaths are under investigation, deputies said no foul play is suspected at this time.

