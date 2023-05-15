2 men found dead with gunshot wounds inside Lakewood apartment

Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds early Monday morning inside a Lakewood apartment, according to police. Investigators suspect the shooting was a double homicide.

Lakewood Police Department officers were called to respond to reports of shots fired at about 1:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of 112th Street East. Sgt. Charles Porche said officers didn’t immediately locate a crime scene, then gathered enough information to enter an apartment where the men were found.

Police said one victim was in his 50s, and the second was about 70 years old. They have not been publicly identified. It’s unclear how the two may have known each other. Porche said the older man lived in the unit.

No arrests have been made in connection to the killings. It’s not yet known how many people were involved in the shooting or what led up to it. Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Detectives spent the morning canvassing the apartment complex for possible witnesses and seeking a search warrant for the unit where the men were found, Porche said. The killings were the second and third homicides to occur in Lakewood so far this year. The first happened in March at Lakewood Towne Center.

It was also the second deadly shooting in Pierce County in 24 hours. Sunday night, a man was fatally wounded by gunfire in Tacoma.