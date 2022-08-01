2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after two men were found dead in a home in Macclenny.

The sheriff’s office said it is actively investigating at a home on Steel Bridge Road, which is off County Road 121.

BCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is processing the crime scene.

Deputies got a call about the men being found dead in the home around 11:25 a.m., according to a BCSO Facebook post.

The men were found dead from “what appear to be gunshot wounds” in different parts of the house, the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not releasing the names of the victims at this time “to protect the privacy of the victim’s families as they receive further information.”

