2 men found shot at Basswood Drive apartment, 1 dead

Two men were found shot early Sunday morning in an apartment in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive.

At about 4:30 a.m., Bloomington Police Department officers found the men, who are believed to have known each other, suffering gunshot wounds. One man, identified only as a 36-year-old Bloomington resident, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The other man, identified as a 46-year-old man from Bloomington, was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later flown to Methodist Hospital via LifeLine helicopter where he remains hospitalized. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and reported there is no ongoing threat to members of the community.

More: Jurors convict Bloomington man of stabbing his girlfriend to death

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Wade Berry at (812) 339-4477.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Men found shot in Basswood Drive apartment, 1 dead