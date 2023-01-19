2 men found shot dead inside car in Georgetown

Seattle police officers, crime scene investigators, and homicide detectives swarmed the Georgetown neighborhood after two men were found dead inside a car.

At 12:09 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to Fifth Avenue South and South Michigan Street for reports of a person shot.

Arriving officers found two men in a car with gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics declared both victims dead at the scene.

Hours later, members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation unit remained at the scene processing evidence.

By 5:30 a.m., the car where the men were found had been towed from the scene and the victims’ bodies had been taken by the King County Medical Examiner.

A man who lives in an apartment building and a woman who lives in a tent, both near the car where the men were found, said they heard about seven gunshots.

No arrests or suspect information has been announced by police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.