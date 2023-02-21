2 men going door-to-door pretended to be security salesman, in attempt to scam, Georgia police say

Two men going door to door on Mondaywere claiming to be representatives with Brinks Home Security when they were not, according to LaGrange police.

Just after noon, police responded to a neighborhood in LaGrange in reference to this scam. Police said two men seen driving in a white Chevrolet were seen without any Brinks logos on the car.

The men tried to get a signed agreement and a blank personal check, according to police.

When questioned about the agreement services and blank check, the men became “confrontational and unprofessional,” according to police.

The men refused to leave a business card and stated they were too busy to be contacted later by the citizen.

During the investigation, police contacted Brinks Home Security and were told the company typically does not use door-to-door salesman.

Police said people should be aware of door-to-door salesmen and check with the company the representatives claim to represent.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

