2 men, Good Samaritans killed after helping crashed car on North Carolina highway

Two men who were stopped on the side of a North Carolina highway to help a driver who crashed into a ditch were killed, authorities say.

Dr. Roger McMurray, 45 and Gregory Harman, 53, had separately pulled over on Sunday Dec. 17 to help a driver who went off the road and into a ditch at around 12:30 p.m. on the south bound lane of I-87, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

While the two men were standing on the side of the highway assisting the first car, another driver lost control of his pickup truck and hit them before driving into a ditch.

Dr. McMurray died at the scene and Harman was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, highway patrol said.

Car crash: A driver who rammed a van in Joe Biden's security detail motorcade charged with DUI

Good Samaritans killed included doctor

Dr. McMurray was traveling out of town for a ski vacation with his family but he was the only one who stepped out of the car, a coworker told local outlet WRAL.

"[He was] completely selfless trying to help someone else, and then the tragedy," coworker Dr. Wayne Cox told WRAL.

His employer Physicians East confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period. Please be patient with our staff as we navigate this difficult time," the group wrote.

Driver arrested after 2 men killed

The driver of the first car to crash, a black Cadillac was uninjured. The driver of the pickup truck, Erik Rodriguez-Rivas, 46, was also uninjured.

Rodriguez-Rivas was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed. He's not believed to have been impaired.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 men killed after stopping to help driver with crashed car