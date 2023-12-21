2 men held in fatal shooting in Mililani

Dec. 21—Honolulu police arrested two men on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man while he drove on Kamehameha Highway early Dec. 14.

On Tuesday, Clinton B. Kaaialii, 34, was arrested at 72 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa on suspicion of murder in the second degree. Earlier Tuesday, at about 5 :35 p.m., Michael K. Caspino, 27, was arrested at about 5 :35 p.m. in Makaha Community Park at 84-0730 Manuku Street on suspicion of murder in the second degree and promotion of a detrimental drug in the third degree.

The victim, Barabbas Dietrich, 37, was identified by the Department of the Medical Examiner and the manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

HPD homicide detectives and Strategic Enforcement Detail detectives aided by Crime Reduction Units from three police districts and the department's Specialized Services Division participated in the arrests, Lt. Deena Thoemmes, supervisor of HPD's Homicide Detail, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Kaaialii has prior convictions for copper theft and felony firearm charges, according to the Hawaii Criminal Justice Data Center. Caspino has prior convictions that include car theft and misdemeanor assault.

At 12 :18 a.m. Dec 14 patrol officers responded to a call of a single motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Street in Mililani. Upon arrival, the officers found Dietrich in the driver's seat of his Nissan Pathfinder with a single gunshot wound to his head. The patrol officers also said there were bullet holes in the Pathfinder's windshield and passenger side door.

During the course of this investigation, several witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots before the vehicle collision. Witnesses also told police they saw a person leave Dietrich's vehicle and run away northbound on Kamehameha Highway.

Through digital evidence, surveillance video and witness interviews, Kaaialii and Caspino were identified as suspects.

According to police, Dietrich and a woman who was with him noticed a silver Ford Explorer driving behind them at about 12 :18 a.m. Dec. 14. The Explorer sped up and cut in front of Dietrich's vehicle, turning to block both lanes, forcing Dietrich to stop, police said.

Allegedly, Kaaialii and Caspino got out of the Ford Explorer armed with handguns.

Dietrich tried to drive away but Caspino allegedly fired several rounds into the victim's vehicle. Dietrich sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Caspino and Kaaialii then drove off in the Ford Explorer, according to police. The woman with Dietrich was not hurt.

"It has been determined that the suspects knew the victim and this was not a random act, " said Thoemmes. A motive for the killing remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Charges for both suspects are being sought with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, she said. Dietrich's death is the 25th murder on Oahu this year.

HPD's crime analysts, HPD's Scientific Investigation Section, cyber unit and Traffic Division helped detectives find the alleged gunmen, Thoemmes said.