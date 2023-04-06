2 men hospitalized after shooting in Hampton

Two men were injured in a shooting in Hampton late Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Hampton police, officers responded to shots fired shortly before midnight on the 1300 block of West Queen Street, a residential area near West Pembroke Avenue. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. Emergency services transported him to the hospital for treatment.

While police were investigating, a second man walked into the emergency room with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A preliminary investigation found that the second man was shot at the same location and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to police.

The details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time, and the Hampton Police Department has not released any information about a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com