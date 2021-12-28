2 men hurt with gunshot wounds after road-rage fight southeast of Tucson

Shooting

Pima County Sheriff's Department say two men have been arrested after their involvement in a "road rage" shooting near a residence in the 24000 block of East Tonopah Trail, near J-Six Ranch Road, southeast of Tucson on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Department, a "road rage" incident on the interstate led to an altercation between two men that left them both injured after exchanging gunfire.

The men were identified as 71-year-old Ronald Hughes and 57-year-old Brian Lewis. Both men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Neither men were familiar with one another prior to the incident, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Both Hughes and Lewis were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening following the incident.

In October, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety reported 460 road rage incidents so far in 2021. The state's highest recorded number of incidents was 520 in 2019.

