2 men, including Hornell resident, charged in connection with fatal Allegany County crash

A Hornell man and an Allegany County resident face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a fatal motor vehicle crash over the holiday weekend in the Allegany County Town of Cuba.

Details are sparse, but the Cuba Police Department reports shortly after midnight Dec. 30, officers arrested Dustin S. Cowles, of Cuba, and Kameron M. Mills, of Hornell, both 22, in connection with the incident.

Police charged Cowles with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and criminal tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and obstruction of governmental administration, along with two vehicle and traffic violations.

Cowles was arraigned in Town of Cuba Court and committed to the Allegany County Jail without bail.

Police also charged Mills with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, criminal tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of governmental administration.

He was also arraigned in Town of Cuba Court and placed on pre-trial release to reappear in court at a later date.

Police have not released any information about the victim, nor have they released details regarding the date, time, location or circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Fatal Allegany County crash results in charges against two men