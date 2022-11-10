2 men, including suspect in attempted murder, escape from Chesterfield County jail

Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Thursday morning, and authorities say they could have crossed the state line into Monroe, North Carolina.

One of the suspects was in custody for attempted murder after a home invasion that turned violent in 2021.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr., fled from the county detention center “during the early morning hours” on Thursday. It’s not clear how they got out of the jail, but the sheriff’s office told Channel 9 they believe the suspects might be in Monroe.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that they think the suspects stole a truck in Chesterfield and took off.

Drake was in custody for suspicion of attempted murder, and he also has pending charges for burglary and assault.

Channel 9 reported on Drake in March of 2021. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said two strangers walked up to a house, asked a father and son for directions to Charlotte, and then forced their way into the house to try and rob them. Once inside the home, deputies said the two suspects demanded to get into a gun safe. One fired a shot at the homeowner, hitting him in the leg. The homeowner’s 18-year-old son fired too, killing one of the suspects. While all of this was happening, Drake was a passenger in the car. The sheriff’s office said Drake had a history at the same house, saying he had broken into the home in December 2020 and was shot at the time of the alleged burglary.

According to South Carolina court records, Bryant was in custody for a charge of larceny.

Drake is described as 6′ tall with brown hair and green eyes. Bryant is described as 6′2″ with brown hair.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-287-0235.

