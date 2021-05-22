2 men indicted on murder charges in slaying of Nashville nurse from Butler

May 21—A grand jury in Tennessee has indicted two men on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the December killing of a Nashville nurse, originally from Butler County, court records show.

James Cowan, 28, and Devaunte Hill, 21, both face charges in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman, who graduated from Butler Area High School and, later, Clarion University.

Nashville police have said an officer found Kaufman's car on the shoulder of Interstate 440 around 9 p.m. the day she was killed. Initially believing it to be a single-vehicle crash, the officer discovered 26-year-old Kaufman slumped over the steering wheel.

Investigators said at the time they believe the shooting happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. while Kaufman was on her way to work. The Chicora native was on her way to St. Thomas West Hospital for her shift as an intensive care nurse.

The Tennessean reported her car was struck by at least six bullets.

According to the Tennessean, Kaufman and the men charged with her killing did not know each other. The only motive police have offered is that she might have cut off the men while driving on the highway.

Cowan's girlfriend, 21-year-old Dimeneshia Carter, also faces charges related to the shooting. The Tennessean reported her charges remain before a grand jury.

Hill was arrested about a week after the shooting, and police have said they believe he's the one who shot Kaufman, according to News Channel 5. They said Cowan was in the car with Hill at the time. Cowan was arrested in January.

Arraignments for the men are scheduled for June 3.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .