2 men indicted in shooting, robbery at southeast Memphis apartment complex, DA says

Two men were indicted in the robbery and murder last year of a man who was taking food to his girlfriend in southeast Memphis.

Dacon Dixon and Oluwafemi Bolumole were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.

Both are being held in the Shelby County Jail, DA said.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 PM on Nov. 23, 2021.

Justin Flores arrived at his girlfriend’s apartment on Brook Tree Circle.

He was attacked by Dixon and Bolumole, who took his wallet, keys, and cellphone, DA said.

Flores managed to escape his attackers, but as he ran for help he was shot by one of the suspects.

The two found him a short distance away and shot him again.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital where died later from two gunshot wounds to the head and two to his right shoulder.

