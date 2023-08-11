2 men injured in double shooting near Piedmont Park, police investigating

Atlanta Police Department is investigating two shootings involving two men in different locations.

On Thursday night, officers responded to 978 Myrtle Street NE in reference to a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing as he was transported to the hospital.

Police say there was another person shot at the intersection of 10th Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at this location.

This man was also alert, conscious, and breathing and was transported to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Currently, it is unknown if the two victims were involved in the same incident.

APD said detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: