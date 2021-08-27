2 men injured in Lompoc gang-related shootings

Lompoc Record, Calif.
·1 min read

Aug. 26—Two men sustained gunshot wounds to the leg in two separate, gang-related shootings in Lompoc on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

The first incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North N Street for a report of multiple shots heard, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Upon arrival, officers located bullet casings on the ground and through an investigation, located a 27-year-old man who had been shot. He was treated at Lompoc Valley Medical Center for a nonlife-threatening injury, according to Arias.

The second shooting was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of North K Street. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and located a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. Arias said the man was treated at a Lompoc hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury.

Both shootings are under investigation and no suspects have been identified. The shootings do not appear to be connected to each other but do appear to be gang-related, according to Arias.

Lompoc has recorded 52 shootings in the city since Jan. 1, according to Arias.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

