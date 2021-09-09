2 men injured in overnight Lexington shootings. One was found naked, police say

Two men were taken to a local hospital after getting hurt in separate overnight shootings, according to Lexington police.

One of the shootings involved a naked man in his 20s, police said. Officers were initially called for a report of a naked man and they didn’t know he had been shot until they found him. He was located in the area of Breckenridge Street and Shropshire Avenue around 2:39 a.m., Lt. Dan Truex said.

The victim wasn’t compliant with police and officers weren’t ever able to locate the scene of the shooting, Truex said. It wasn’t clear why he was naked or what led up the shooting. Police didn’t have suspect information, Truex said. The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police had also been called to the 600 block of Triple Crown Parkway around 11 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported shots fired, Truex said. Police found a man in his 20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

That victim was also taken to UK Hospital, Truex said. Initial suspect information was available in that case, he said.

Police were still investigating both shootings Thursday morning. Anyone with information about the shootings can contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600.