2 men injured in overnight shooting near Grand River in Lansing

LANSING — Two men are in stable condition after being shot during an overnight shooting Sunday near the Grand River.

Lansing Police Sgt. Darren Dykens said police were called around 2 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for reports of a shooting. They found a 24-year-old male with one gunshot wound, and a 25-year-old male with two gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition, Dykens said.

No one is in custody nor do police have a description of a possible person of interest.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for three months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Overnight shooting in Lansing leaves two men injured