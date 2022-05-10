2 men injured in separate shootings in Santa Maria

May 9—Two men sustained nonlife-threatening injuries after they were shot in two separate shootings in Santa Maria that occurred within about an hour of each other Friday night, according to police officials.

The first shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m., when a 19-year-old man checked himself into the Marian Regional Medical Center emergency after sustaining a single gunshot wound as he walked near Alvin Avenue and Bradley Road, according to SMPD Sgt. Daniel Rios.

The second shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m., when SMPD officers responded to several calls for shots fired near Thornburg Street and Ronald Place.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting occurred in the area and was related to a large house party, according to Rios.

Rios said that as officers were investigating the shooting, an 18-year-old man arrived at Marian's emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim is connected to the shooting near Thornburg Street and Ronald Place, according to Rios.

Both investigations are ongoing, and anyone with information related to either case is encouraged to contact the SMPD Communications Center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.