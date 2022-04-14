2 men injured in separate shootings in Dayton

Apr. 14—Dayton police are investigating after two men were shot in separate incidents Wednesday evening.

One of the victims is in stable condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Dayton police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

At 8:40 p.m., emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the 3800 block of Cornell Drive on a report of a man who had been shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. A 911 caller told dispatchers they heard three to four shots.

"Upon arrival, [police] located a 25-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds," Zecchini said Thursday. "He was transported to a local hospital and as of this morning was listed in stable condition."

A little over two hours later, at 10:31 p.m., dispatchers received a ShotSpotter alert reporting gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue.

Police found another 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, Zecchini said. A 20-year-old also had minor injuries, but was not shot. The 25-year-old was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The initial investigation indicates that this shooting was a result of an argument," Zecchini said. "This argument ultimately resulted in the suspects discharging a handgun into an occupied apartment building with numerous adults and children inside. After being shot at, the victims apparently returned fire."

Officers reportedly found two firearms at the scene.

The investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.