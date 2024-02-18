2 men injured in shooting on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the Venue 56 Event Center in the 5000 block of West 71st Street on the report of a person shot. Police say two men were reportedly shot in the building. The men were reportedly “awake and breathing” when officers found them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

