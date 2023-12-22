2 men kill each other in exchange of gunfire at Wasilla home, troopers say

Dec. 22—Two men fatally shot each other at a Wasilla home Thursday night, Alaska State Troopers said.

Wasilla police and troopers responded to the home at 5:45 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots fired there, according to troopers.

Patrick Kammermeyer, 50, was physically striking a family member with a firearm when another family member, 57-year-old William Nunley, intervened to protect multiple other relatives, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said. They exchanged gunfire and both men died at the scene, troopers said in an online dispatch.

Their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy. Troopers said the Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over the case and is "actively investigating the incident."

McDaniel did not immediately answer additional questions Friday morning "due to the ongoing investigation and requests from family members for privacy following this tragic incident," he said.