2 men killed, 1 critically wounded in Fort Pierce shooting; suspect charged

Two men were killed and another was critically wounded Friday night in a shooting at a Fort Pierce convenience store plaza, police said Saturday.

A 32-year-old man, Alah Nawef Shehadeh, has been charged with two counts of murder without premeditation and one count of attempted murder without premeditation in the shooting, which took place around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Avenue D. Three unidentified men — ages 44, 45 and 51 — were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where the two older men died. The youngest victim was listed in critical condition.

Police did not list a residence for Shehadeh, who is in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail, nor disclose a motive for the crime.

Fort Pierce police ask anyone with information to contact:

Detective Jesse Love; office: 772-467-6943; cell: 772-302-4790; jlove@fppd.org

Detective Dania Francois-Brown; office: 772-467-6911; cell: 772-979-1471; dfrancois@fppd.org.

Anonymous tipsters may call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Lindsey Leake is TCPalm’s projects reporter. She has an M.A. in Science Writing from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in Journalism and Digital Storytelling from American University and a B.A. from Princeton University. Follow her on Twitter @NewsyLindsey, Facebook @LindseyMLeake and Instagram @newsylindsey. Call her at 772-529-5378 or email her at lindsey.leake@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Double murder: Man charged in Fort Pierce, Florida, gunshot deaths