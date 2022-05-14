2 men killed, 1 injured in downtown Springfield shooting, police say

Police say they are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in downtown Springfield.

Malik Sutton, 23, and Kylon McAfee, 20, died after being shot in a parking lot at 313 Boonville Ave., according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Both men were from Springfield.

The release says Springfield police were called out to the scene at about 1:48 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found the two victims — one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at the hospital.

Police say a third individual believed to be involved in this incident showed up at the hospital later with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and received treatment.

As of Saturday morning, police had not announced any arrests in this case or provided information about a possible motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

