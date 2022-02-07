2 men killed, another injured in separate weekend shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were killed and another was injured in separate shootings throughout the weekend in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said early Sunday morning they were called to an area hospital for a shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived, police said they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the calf.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening and police said he was “not being cooperative” and would not say where or how the shooting happened.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Belair Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital and police said in an update Sunday morning that he had died.

Earlier Saturday, officers found the man in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue just before 5 p.m. Detectives were told that another man shot the victim and drove away in a gray Chevrolet. He later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

———