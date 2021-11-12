2 men killed, girl wounded in Lower Valley park shooting

Two men were killed and a girl was wounded during a shooting Thursday night at a Lower Valley park, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:44 p.m. at J.P. Shawver Park in the 8100 block of Independence Drive near Yarbrough Drive and the César Chávez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Officers found the three shooting victims at the park. They were taken to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, officials said. The girl was only described by police as an "underage female."

The two men later died due to the injuries they suffered in the shooting, officials said.

The shooting is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit.

No suspects have been arrested.

No further information has been released.

