2 men killed in unrelated shootings in St. Paul 3 hours apart

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read
Aug. 29—Police are investigating unrelated shootings in St. Paul that left two men dead early Sunday.

After someone called 911 to report a robbery and shooting, police found a man in his 20s in a vehicle on Raspberry Island on the Mississippi River across from downtown.

Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died soon after. Preliminary information indicates the man was shot during a robbery, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

In the other case, someone drove a man in his 30s to Regions about 12:15 a.m. He was shot at least once and was taken into surgery. He died a short time later.

Officers detained the person who drove the man to the hospital and found the vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

The shooting happened in a downtown St. Paul parking ramp in the 400 block of Jackson Street and did not appear random, though the motive is under investigation, according to preliminary information, Linders said.

No one was under arrest in either shooting and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

"We had two deadly shootings in the span of three hours, which is tragic for our city and tough on our officers and investigators," Linders said. "Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones, and we want them to know we're going to do everything we can to find the people responsible."

Police said they would release the victims' names after their identities are confirmed by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office.

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in St. Paul. There were 21 homicides as of the same time last year.

