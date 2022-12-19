2 men killed within 24 hours in weekend shootings in Independence, police say

Two people were killed in less than 24 hours in Independence over the weekend.

Police on Monday morning said they are investigating after a man was found shot around midnight Sunday at a home in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to the Independence Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died, police said. No suspect information was immediately available.

It was the second homicide reported Sunday in Independence.

Officers were also dispatched around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Brookside Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Police said he appeared to have been shot.

The weekend killings mark the 16th and 17th homicides in Independence this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 10 killings at this time last year.

Anyone with information on either homicides should call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.