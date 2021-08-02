2 men who knew one another shot dead 3 miles apart in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — Two men were killed Sunday night in separate shootings that police believe were related.

The first shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. on the 3200 block of 11th Avenue South near Gibbs High School, police said. About 24 minutes later, a second shooting took place three miles away on the 2800 block of 20th Avenue North.

Police say the victims knew each other.

Officers learned of the shootings through 911 calls, police said. In the second shooting, a caller reported seeing a car stall “with a bleeding man inside.”

St. Petersburg police did not identify the two victims. No other details were released.

The deaths came on the heels of another fatal shooting Saturday in which a 27-year-old woman died near the corner of 60th Street South and First Avenue South inside a vehicle with her two young children. The children were not injured.

“We are at a higher level of shooting deaths this year than in past,” St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Sandra Bentil at the scene of the second shooting. “It’s tragic, absolutely tragic that we have this many people deceased at this point in the year. Normally these are numbers we see at the end of the year.”

Anyone with information about the weekend shootings was asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting “SPPD” and a tip to TIP411.