2 men at large Friday afternoon on St. Helena after crashing Jeep, running from police

Two men are at large on St. Helena Island after fleeing a traffic stop, crashing their car and running from the scene of the accident, police said.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, a Beaufort County deputy attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee driving on Sea Island Parkway, citing “suspicious activity” from the vehicle, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

After the vehicle failed to pull over, a chase began. Soon after, the Jeep crashed near the intersection of U.S. 21 and Folly Road. Three people ran away from the wreckage, Viens said.

Police caught one person, but the remaining two passengers are still at large. Viens said police cannot provide an approximation of where the men may be now.

Both men at large are Black males, one with red pants and a dark-colored hoodie, and the other wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants, according to Viens.

Traffic is blocked in the area of Folly Road and Sea Island Parkway as law enforcement responds. Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.