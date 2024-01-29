2 men have life-threating injuries after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Two men have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were shot Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting occurred about 7:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, according to a news release from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Both victims were taken to North Broward Hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Cypress Creek Road just west of Dixie Highway was closed for the initial investigation, but the road has since reopened.

Fort Lauderdale Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates.