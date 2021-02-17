2 men now face charges in January shooting outside downtown Anchorage hotel, police say

Feb. 17—A man was arrested last week for his role in a shooting that injured a man in January outside a downtown Anchorage hotel, police said.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Clarion Suites on West Eighth Avenue early on Jan. 18 because of a shooting, the department said in an online statement this week.

In security footage from the hotel, two men in a car were seen pulling up alongside another vehicle just after 3 a.m., according to a sworn criminal complaint signed by Officer Justin Hadley. The men, who were later identified as 33-year-old Hardy F. Muasau and 31-year-old Iese Gali Jr., were both seen on the video punching another man multiple times in the head and body, the complaint said.

Muasau was holding a gun and it dropped while he was punching the man, the complaint said. While he picked it up, the man tried to run west, and Muasau then shot the man once in the right leg, according to the complaint.

When he fell to the ground, Muasau and Gali walked up to him and Muasau kicked him several more times, the complaint said. A woman who knew all of the men tried to get Muasau and Gali to stop and the two men drove away from the area, the complaint said.

The injured man was brought to the hospital and later underwent surgery, the complaint said.

An arrest warrant was filed for both Gali and Muasau on Jan. 18 and Gali was arrested on Jan. 25. Muasau was arrested last Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Both men are facing charges of first- and fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Muasau is also facing a misdemeanor weapon violation because previous felony convictions bar him from possessing a gun.