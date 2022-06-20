2 men open fire on car outside Atlanta recording studio, injuring driver, police say

Police say a man was injured after two men opened fire at his car outside of a music studio early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. June 20 in front of the Super Sound Studios on Trabert Ave.

The studio is owned by Atlanta rapper T.I.

The victim told officers he was sitting inside his car at the location when another car pulled up. Two men then got out and started shooting, police said.

The suspects sped away. The victim was taken to the hospital and was stable.

The victim has not been identified. Police have not said if they’ve identified the shooters. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or why the victim was targeted.

Super Sound Studios lists Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson and Young Thug on their client roster.



