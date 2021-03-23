2 men open fire in Fort Worth apartments in drug-related incident, police say; 1 shot

Jack Howland
·1 min read

Two men opened fire in an east Fort Worth apartment complex Tuesday morning during what police believe to be a drug-related incident, leaving one of the men with a gunshot wound and some of the property damaged.

The man who was shot was struck in the lower part of his body, police said. He was taken to a hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening.

The other man fled the scene before police arrived.

It was unclear what charges this man was facing, or if the other man would be facing any charges as well. Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, said in an email on Tuesday afternoon, “This is still an active case and detectives are still sorting all that out.”

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Woodhollow Apartments in the 3800 block of Woodhollow Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to a police call log. They determined the two men began exchanging gunfire “in what is believed to be a drug-related incident,” police said.

There was some property damage within the apartment complex from the shooting, police said.

