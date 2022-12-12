2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday.

Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.

Statesville Police arrested and charged Azontay Sherrill the day after the shooting. A second suspect, Quinton Kasey, turned himself in on June 23, 2019.

According to the Statesville Police Department, Sherrill and Kasey appeared in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Both of them received sentences of 180-220 months in prison.

