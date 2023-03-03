2 men plead guilty for roles in 2021 Myrtle Beach hotel shooting that killed a Conway man

Two men pleaded guilty and received prison sentences Friday morning for their roles in a fatal Myrtle Beach hotel shooting that killed a Conway man.

One man has already pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Riley Eckard, 18, received 10 years in prison on Tuesday for his role.

His father, Jeffrey “Seth” Eckard, 35, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court on Friday and received 10 years in prison.

Although Eckard accepted a plea agreement, his attorney Melinda Knowles told Judge Steven DeBerry she disagreed with the decision, saying that the state did not receive sufficient evidence during discovery.

On March 25, 2021, 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart, was found with fatal gunshot wounds on the second floor of a hotel room.

Officers were called to Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach around 1:30 a.m.

Stewart was always willing to help anyone out, a family member said while reading from a statement in court. She said the entire family’s lives were changed the day Stewart was murdered.

Myrtle Beach was no longer “a happy place,” for the family, she said.

Jeffrey Eckard apologized to the victim’s family in court, saying that he hoped he could eventually be forgiven.

John Whitney, 36, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact, and possession of cocaine.

Whitney was sentenced to six years in prison for the accessory charge and 30 days for the possession charge.